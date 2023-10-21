RIYADH — Al-Hilal triumphed over Al-Khaleej with a 1-0 win on Friday in the tenth round of the Saudi Pro League.



Aleksandar Mitrović secured the lone goal for Al-Hilal in the 30th minute, strengthening their position at the top of the league with 26 points.



They now lead with a three-point advantage over second-placed Al-Taawoun. In contrast, Al Khaleej remains in the twelfth spot with nine points.



In another match of the same round, Al-Fateh secured a 4-1 victory against Abha. Murad Batna opened the scoring for Al-Fateh in the 21st minute, followed by Djaniny's goal just before the end of the first half. Abha's Zakaria Al Sudani scored in the 55th minute, but Al-Fateh continued their dominance with goals from Lucas Zelarayan in the 70th minute and Abbas Al Hassan in injury time of the second half.



Al-Fateh now sits in the fourth position with 20 points, closely trailing Al-Ittihad. Abha, on the other hand, remains in the sixteenth spot with seven points.

