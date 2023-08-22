RIYADH — Al-Hilal has officially announced the signing of former Al-Shabab defender Hassan Tambakti in a contract that extends for the next 4 seasons.



Tambakti joins Al-Hilal amid strong competition from other clubs, including Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad.



The club's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video clip of the signing. In the video, Tambakti said, "In the end... I am a Hilali."



The official announcement was made in the presence of Khaled Al-Thunayan, President of Al-Shabab, and Fahad bin Nafel, President of Al-Hilal, in the early hours of Monday. The deal is worth approximately SR138 million.



According to insiders, under the deal, Al-Hilal paid around SR60 million in cash and relinquished the rights of three players, one of whom is Hamad Al-Yami. The names of the other two players were not revealed. Additionally, Colombian player Cuéllar's outstanding dues were deducted from the deal value.



The contract with the 24-year-old player will reinforce Al-Hilal's defense line due to his significant potential.

