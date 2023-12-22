RIYADH — Al Hilal showcased an exceptional performance, thrashing their guests, Abha, with a spectacular 7-0 win in the 18th round of the Saudi Professional League.

Serbian player Sergej Milinković-Savić led the scoring spree with a hat-trick, while his compatriot Aleksandar Mitrović netted a penalty, propelling him to the top of the league's scoring chart.

Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Kanno, and Rúben Neves also contributed to the goal tally. Despite numerous chances, Al Hilal efficiently outplayed Abha.

The opposing team, led by Saad Bguir’s attempts, tried to threaten Al Hilal's goal, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was consistently vigilant.

This victory further solidifies Al Hilal’s lead in the league with 50 points from 18 matches, establishing a 13-point lead over second-placed Al Nassr, who have played 16 matches.

Meanwhile, Abha remains at 14 points, positioned 16th in the league.

Al Hilal also set a new record with this victory, marking their 19th consecutive win.

This achievement equals the record set by Uruguayan coach Daniel Carreño with Al Nassr in the 2013-2014 season, under the guidance of their coach, Jorge Jesus.

