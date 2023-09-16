RIYADH — In a resounding display of dominance, Al-Hilal secured a commanding 6-1 victory over Al-Riyadh, catapulting them to the lead of the Saudi Pro League standings. This thrilling match unfolded on a Friday evening, marking the sixth round of the highly-anticipated competition.



Al-Hilal seized control of the game early on, heading into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead. The goals in the first half were expertly executed, with Alexander Mitrović converting a penalty kick in the 30th minute, followed by Yasser Al-Shahrani finding the net in the dying moments of injury time.



The second half showcased Al-Hilal's relentless attack, with Nasser Al-Dossari capitalizing on a skillful assist from Malcolm, orchestrated by none other than Neymar himself. The former Zenit star Malcolm left an indelible mark on the match by adding another goal to the tally from Neymar assist.



Salem Al-Dossari further extended Al-Hilal's lead with two successful penalty kicks, and a sensational sixth goal was netted in the 95th minute. Despite their valiant efforts, Al-Riyadh managed to salvage some pride with a late goal in the 96th minute, courtesy of Ali Al-Zaq'an.



Notably, this game marked Neymar's eagerly awaited debut in the Saudi Pro League, as the Brazilian sensation made his first appearance for Al-Hilal. His presence on the field added an extra layer of excitement for fans, following his high-profile transfer from Paris Saint-Germain during the recent summer transfer window.



With this commanding victory, Al-Hilal FC now ascends to the pinnacle of the league table with a total of 16 points. Their impressive performance thus far has seen them maintain an unblemished record, comprising five victories and a solitary draw.



In contrast, Al-Riyadh finds themselves in the 16th position, amassing four points in total. This defeat marks their fourth loss of the season, though they have managed to secure one win and one draw along the way.

