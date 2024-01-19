DAMMAM — Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al Ettifaq FC has announced the extension of Steven Gerrard's contract as the first team coach through to 2027.

Initially appointed in July 2023 for a two-year term, Gerrard's contract now includes an additional two-year extension, with a renewal option for 2027. This decision reflects the club's progress in foundational and technical aspects under his leadership.

Gerrard's arrival was concurrent with the appointment of Club President Samer Al Misehal. Together, they have implemented key improvements, such as transitioning to a new stadium, enhancing training facilities, and establishing a physical conditioning center.

Al Misehal commended Gerrard's work ethic, leadership, and commitment to the club's vision. He emphasized the importance of gradual progress towards reclaiming the club's historic success.

Gerrard expressed his gratitude and optimism, acknowledging the challenges and achievements in infrastructure development, such as building a new training ground and stadium. He stressed the growing strength of his relationship with the management and his forward-looking vision for the club.

Gerrard's tenure has also seen the formation of a robust coaching team, with experienced professionals like Sporting Director Mark Allen and Chief Scout Thomas Spring. The club's medical and conditioning team has been bolstered with experts like Richard Higgins and Carl Todd, showcasing the club's growing expertise.

In reflecting on his experience in Saudi Arabia, Gerrard spoke highly of the warm reception and support his family has received, which has significantly influenced his decision to extend his contract.

Gerrard also highlighted the unique aspects of the Saudi Pro League, praising the league's competitiveness and the central support system that aids clubs and coaches.

Al Ettifaq FC will engage in three friendly matches in the UAE during the winter break, before returning to SPL action against Al Khaleej on February 15, 2024.

