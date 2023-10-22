JEDDAH — Al-Ahli climbed to the fourth position in the Saudi Pro League following a 3-1 victory over Al-Wehda on Saturday in the 11th round of the competition.

Al-Ahli took the lead through Allan Saint-Maximin in the third minute of injury time in the first half.

Abdulbasit Hindi, Al-Ahli's player, unintentionally scored an own goal in the 51st minute, equalizing for Al-Wehda.

In the 68th minute, Roger Ibáñez scored the second goal for Al-Ahli, and Riyad Mahrez slotted in the third in the 84th minute.

The match witnessed the expulsion of Al-Wehda's Alaa Hajji in the first minute of extra time in the second half.

Al-Ahli now has 22 points, securing the fourth position, just behind Al-Nassr in third place. Meanwhile, Al-Wehda remains at 13 points in the ninth position.

