Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Akshay Bhatia, 21, earns...
GOLF

Akshay Bhatia, 21, earns big win at Barracuda in playoff

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/Getty Images via AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/Getty Images via AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/Getty Images via AFP

The tournament at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course is the only PGA Tour event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring format

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 26, 2023
UNITED STATESGOLF
PHOTO
Akshay Bhatia made par on the first playoff hole to beat Patrick Rodgers and win the Barracuda Championship on Sunday in Truckee, California.
Bhatia, a 21-year-old playing on a special temporary membership, is now fully exempt on the PGA Tour through 2025 thanks to his first career victory in the tour’s alternate event opposite The Open Championship.
“I knew that if I got into position like this, that I could do it,” Bhatia said on the Golf Channel broadcast. “I’ve done it at every level. Man, I felt uncomfortable out there. I made a really bad double (on No. 5). I hit some really bad shots, but then I kinda made some really nice (birdie) putts on 8 and 9 and started hitting some really good shots coming in.”
The tournament at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course is the only PGA Tour event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring format. The highest score wins, with points awarded for double eagles (eight), eagles (five) and birdies (two). Pars are worth zero points, while bogeys are minus-1 and double bogeys or worse are minus-3 points.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Bhatia said. “I was telling my caddie that your brain and everything, you can feel all this adrenaline, all this shakiness.”
Julien Guerrier of France (plus-20 Sunday) and Jens Dantorp of Sweden (plus-15) tied for third at plus-37. Ryan Gerard (plus-3) was fifth at plus-36.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SPORTS

Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world championships

Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world championships
Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world championships
SPORTS

Dubai hosts 5th Sports Stadiums Security Forum to prioritise fan safety and positive support

Dubai hosts 5th Sports Stadiums Security Forum to prioritise fan safety and positive support
Dubai hosts 5th Sports Stadiums Security Forum to prioritise fan safety and positive support
SPORTS

Qatar Research, Development and Innovation launches new opportunities for young athletes in partnership with Aspire Academy

Qatar Research, Development and Innovation launches new opportunities for young athletes in partnership with Aspire Academy
Qatar Research, Development and Innovation launches new opportunities for young athletes in partnership with Aspire Academy
CRICKET

Karachi Kings emerge champions of Sohni Dharti Junior PCL 2023

Karachi Kings emerge champions of Sohni Dharti Junior PCL 2023
Karachi Kings emerge champions of Sohni Dharti Junior PCL 2023
FOOTBALL

Graham Hansen exposes fractures with Norway on brink of World Cup exit

Graham Hansen exposes fractures with Norway on brink of World Cup exit
Graham Hansen exposes fractures with Norway on brink of World Cup exit
FOOTBALL

Australia left with one striker after another World Cup injury blow

Australia left with one striker after another World Cup injury blow
Australia left with one striker after another World Cup injury blow
FOOTBALL

Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta

Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
Messi scores twice as Miami crush Atlanta
FOOTBALL

Chargers extend quarterback Herbert in reported record deal

Chargers extend quarterback Herbert in reported record deal
Chargers extend quarterback Herbert in reported record deal
MOST READ
1.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

2.

Norwegians second biggest buyers of Dubai commercial real estate

3.

Value of MENA debt issuances more than double to $45.9bln in H2 2023

4.

Egypt to face more economic strains with collapse of grain deal

5.

Real estate rally continues in Abu Dhabi with demand for luxury properties

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Grant, Jaravee share lead at LPGA's Dana Open in Ohio

2

Allisen Corpuz rockets to No. 6 in world following major win

3

Fowler snaps four-year win drought with PGA playoff victory

4

Qualifier Kuest shares US PGA Tour lead in Detroit

5

Presidents Cup to return to Melbourne's Sandbelt in 2028

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai Islamic Bank reports Q2 2023 profit of $436mln

Dubai Islamic Bank reports Q2 2023 profit of $436mln
Dubai Islamic Bank reports Q2 2023 profit of $436mln
RETAIL

UAE burger brand Pickl launches first female-led restaurant

RENEWABLE ENERGY

UAE's Masdar, Iberdola to co-invest in $1.76bln wind farm in Germany

EQUITIES

Dubai's Du Q2 net profit up 31% on addition of new customers

LATEST NEWS
1

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Capital

2

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

3

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of Knowledge Fund Establishment

4

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE's commitment to adopt clean energy, support Paris Agreement

5

US congressional committee set to weigh crypto bills

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds