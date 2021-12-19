A new age classification for movies has been adopted in the UAE.

The country’s Media Regulatory Office on Sunday said the 21+ age classification would see international version of movies screened in cinemas.

It is understood that movies with this rating would not be edited by authorities in the UAE, as was the case with some releases.

A top official said censorship would not apply to movies classified under this rating.

Till date, the highest age rating in the UAE was 18+. A similar rating is 15+.

Movies rated ‘PG’ would need a parent to accompany a minor to the move hall.