ABU DHABI – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has reiterated the necessity of adhering to road safety measures by all vehicles drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists, and package delivery drivers, to avoid traffic accidents, and to keep themselves and others safe.

The ITC's statement was carried out during its participation in the first edition of the "Mobility Education Summit", which was held recently at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, organised by Emirates Driving Company in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police and the ITC.

The Summit focused on the areas and methodologies of delivering driving lessons and the relevant basic skills needed in light of the transport sector's current smart and digital transformation.

As part of its participation, the ITC carried out several presentations highlighting the road safety procedures and requirements and shedding light on a range of initiatives and awareness-raising campaigns held in coordination with the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi and the relevant strategic stakeholders.

According to the ITC, awareness-raising on such matters assists in preventing traffic accidents that could lead to injuries, property damage, and deaths.

The centre also affirmed the importance of raising awareness for drivers working for private sector companies that operate in the package delivery sector, such as restaurants, consumer products, parcel delivery and other fields.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the ITC highlighted the latest smart mobility strategy in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its current projects in this field, including the smart mobility project on Yas and Saadiyat Islands.