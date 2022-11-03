RIYADH — Replacements for lost Saudi national identity cards can now be issued electronically through the Ministry of Interior’s Absher platform.



Replacement IDs issued officially through the e-service can be delivered to the beneficiary’s postal address registered on Absher.



Lt. Gen. Suleiman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, acting Undersecretary for Civil Status at the Ministry of Interior, announced the launch of this feature among several other e-services for civil status provided through Absher, which would benefit Saudi citizens and residents alike.



Lt. Gen. Al-Yahya pointed out that the launch of these e-services comes as an extension of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif's support to the digital transformation in the security and civil status sectors.



The new e-services that have been launched include e-newborn registration with the option to deliver the documents to the Saudi mother's address.



Non-Saudi mothers who are residents in the Kingdom can also make e-newborn registration with the option of delivering the documents to their address.



These features enable the beneficiaries to obtain the services without the need to personally visit the civil status offices.



This comes within steps to develop electronic transactions, which aim to save time for the beneficiaries, as well as upgrade the quality of civil status services.



Lt. Gen. Al-Yahya said the launch of the e-services comes in line with expanding smart solutions and digital transformation, in order to facilitate transactions and procedures.



He also added that the launch, in cooperation with strategic partners, would increase the level and efficiency of services provided to Saudi citizens and residents.

