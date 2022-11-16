The Dubai Police have trained hundreds of private security guards to regulate traffic. Several training workshops ensured that the guards are qualified in dealing with minor traffic accidents and ultimately contribute to saving time and effort for motorists and emergency services.

The police hosted 16 training workshops this year for 15 private security companies. These have helped 300 security guards acquire essential traffic management and safety skills.

Last year, the police had organised 16 training sessions on traffic safety and management for 16 private security companies, benefiting 466 guards.

This came as Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, honoured guards and security company officials for cooperating with the police in managing traffic. They helped ensure smooth traffic flow at Dubai's commercial centres, schools, hotels, residential communities, and event venues.

Lt-Gen Al Marri appreciated the efforts of the security guards in managing traffic, dealing with minor traffic accidents and raising traffic awareness at their workplace.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).