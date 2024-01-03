In line with its strategic plan and key priorities, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has completed a project to provide its land customs centres in Al Ain city with advanced inspection devices supported by Artificial Intelligence systems and rapid non-stop scanning technology, to enhance the movement of tourist vehicles, buses, and trucks in accordance with the highest standards of health, radiation safety, and compliance with international standards and specifications.

The project includes equipping Khatm Al Shiklah and Mezyad customs centres with 7 state-of-the-art X-ray scanning devices, among the most advanced available globally, as well as constructing 2 central control and operation rooms for the inspection devices, equipped with the most advanced technologies.

The project of equipping customs centres with inspection devices is considered one of the strategic projects of Abu Dhabi Customs, aimed at developing inspection capabilities and processes, and facilitating smooth and fast passage at customs ports, as the new inspection devices rely on the technology of rapid non-stop scanning with a capacity of up to 100 trucks, 150 tourist vehicles, and 150 buses per hour. They are supported by advanced and modern operating systems that are the first of their kind to be implemented in the UAE. This will positively impact the sustainability of community security and protection, as well as trade prosperity.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Customs Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, emphasised that the project comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi Customs' efforts to enhance the inspection system in the various border crossings of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and in line with the strategic priority “enhancing customs security”, to equip customs centres with the latest technologies and devices, in a way that meets the requirements of customs operations within the best practices to facilitate the movement of goods and passengers while ensuring the highest standards of security and safety for employees, customers, and goods alike.

He also highlighted the unique capabilities and advanced technology of the new inspection devices, which support achieving the vision of Abu Dhabi Customs to be a World-Class Customs Authority