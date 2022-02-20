LONDON: The legal requirement to self-isolate after catching Covid in England is expected to be dropped from next week - as part of a "living with Covid" plan, according to BBC.

All remaining virus restrictions in the country are set to end in the coming days, Downing Street said, Currently, positive or symptomatic people must isolate for up to 10 days in UK.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the vaccine had changed the outlook, but Labour warned against "declaring victory before the war is over".

Some scientists and charities helping vulnerable people have also expressed concern at plans to lift restrictions while Covid infections are widespread.

Johnson said the decision could be taken as a result of "strong protections against this virus over the past two years through the vaccine rollouts, tests, new treatments, and the best scientific understanding of what this virus can do".

Current coronavirus laws were due to expire on 24 March, but the PM had already suggested during a session of Prime Minister's Questions on 9 February that all remaining measures could end in England this month instead if the data remained encouraging.

Infections across the UK are hovering around three million, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), down from a peak last month of over four million.

