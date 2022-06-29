Riyadh – Alinma Investment Company announced a cash dividends distribution of SAR 10 million for the unitholders of Alinma Saudi Government Sukuk ETF Fund - Short Maturity.

The dividend stands at SAR 0.80 per unit for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Alinma Investment noted that the outstanding units total 12.50 million, adding that the eligibility date will be 30 June 2022 while the payment will occur within 10 days.

It further added that the distribution ratio is 0.802731% of the net asset value as on 26 June this year.

