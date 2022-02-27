The 3rd Annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day (IFID) Forum today announced Tamkeen as a Strategic Partner of the event which focuses this year on “How Fintech Innovation is Transforming the Investment Industry”.

The event, held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), is taking place in Bahrain on February 27 at the Gulf Hotel as a hybrid event and expects to host more than 300 attendees.

The forum will look at how new cutting-edge digital solutions are revolutionising the investment industry and the resulting challenges and opportunities. Examining the topic will be a group of high level regional and international financial sector, Fintech, regulatory and legal experts.

Rasheed Al Maraj, Governor of the CBB, will kick off the event, with his remarks to be followed by keynote addresses from Hassan Jarrar, CEO of BisB, the forum’s exclusive Banking Partner, and Anour Adham, Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdToLive, a UK FCA regulated Fintech offering real estate equity funding, and a Partner of the IFID 2022 Forum.

The remainder of the forum will comprise two dynamic and interactive panel sessions with the first looking at the forum’s theme. Taking part will be Yasmeen Al-Sharaf, Director, FinTech & Innovation Unit at the CBB; Maisaa Shunnar, Group Chief Digital Transformation, BisB; and Anour Adham, Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdToLive. The discussion will be moderated by Vineeta Tan, Managing Editor and a Director at REDmoney Group, the forum’s Media Partner.

The second panel will look at “Fintech Innovation and Ecosystem and Legal Developments,” with participation from Yasmeen Al-Saffar, Head of Financial Services, Bahrain Economic Development Board; Roberto Mancone, CEO and Executive Board Member, BEYON Money; and Mohamed Toorani, Partner and Head of Bahrain office, DLA Piper. The discussion will be moderated by Kal Subramanian, Head of Markets, KPMG (Bahrain).

Khalid AlBayat, Executive Director of Business Development at Tamkeen, said: “We’re delighted to join IFID as a Strategic Partner. Central to Tamkeen’s mission of supporting sustainable economic growth is ensuring that high-potential sectors, such as FinTech, are able to effectively meet their potential and contribute to economic development both in Bahrain and across the region. We’re pleased to help facilitate forums like IFID that enable industry leaders to come together and collaborate with the aim of accelerating growth, creating high quality employment opportunities, enabling diversification, and introducing new sources of income for individuals, businesses, and economies overall. We look forward to a fruitful event that serves to showcase one of the high potential sectors we are focusing on and highlight the opportunities within this sector to companies in the ecosystem.”

Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the forum’s organiser, added: “We are delighted to announce Tamkeen’s support and backing for this strategic event. Since inception, Tamkeen has played a critical role in supporting business growth, economic development and entrepreneurship. This Forum is a platform to support all of these objectives and we’re grateful for their participation and continued efforts to back innovation including in rapidly developing areas such as Fintech, where exciting opportunities are emerging and in which Bahrain is already serving as an important regional hub.”

