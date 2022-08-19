MUSCAT: Alizz Islamic Bank’s digital banking services offer its customers the convenience of banking from the comfort of their homes. The bank’s digital channels have seen a significant increase in the number of users due to the seamless user interface and user experience that offers flexibility and ease in conducting and executing banking transactions without the need to visit the branches.

The digital channels provided by Alizz Islamic Bank include the mobile banking application, the Internet banking platform, interactive teller machines and automated teller machines, in addition to contactless card payments that offer customers the ability to conduct a maximum of 10 transactions per day with the need to use the chip and PIN method.

Alizz Islamic Bank recently launched an internal award for the ‘Digital Banking Champions’ which is given to the branch that records the highest percentage of onboarding customers to the mobile banking application. Moreover, the bank continues to invest in the new digital technologies that enhance the customer experience. The bank also utilises fintech based solutions, and works on building the basic foundations that meet the needs of customers while adopting a culture of innovation within the institution.

Alizz Islamic Bank was also recently awarded with the ‘Best Rated Mobile Banking App in Oman’ as per the reviews of users who downloaded the application from the Apple Apple Store, Android GooglePlay store and Huawei Gallery store, evaluating the application on the user experience and the ease of completion of banking transactions.

Commenting on the increase in the number of users on the digital channels Sayyidah Nadhira al Said, Senior Manager of Digital Banking at Alizz Islamic Bank said “Digital transformation is mandatory and not optional for any entity that provides direct services to its customers, especially the banking sector. We always say “The bank is in every home” and digital services naturally lead to enhancing the performance of the banking sector through innovative solutions that cater to all the needs of customers.

At Alizz Islamic Bank we have continued to invest in our existing digital platforms because they are the future, the bank has a strong focus and presence in utilising fintech solutions and its infrastructure has been developed to provide high quality customer service while fostering the culture of innovation and excellence. We are always working on enhancing our core capabilities and continuing to work towards obtaining a digital business model to keep pace with changing customer requirements and technological progress.

This approach has led to the doubling of the number of users on our digital channels” It is worth noting that from time to time, the bank conducts customer satisfaction surveys to rate the customers’ satisfaction of the services and products delivered by the bank, as well as the features and facilities the customers aspire to have from their bank, whether in terms of digital banking services or the finance facilities.

