WASHINGTON, DC: Easing cross border travel for Emiratis, the UAE and US governments signed an agreement between the UAE Ministry of Interior and the US Department of Homeland Security that will lead to the UAE’s inclusion in the US Global Entry Programme by October 2024.

The signing took place on the sidelines of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s official visit to the US. Global Entry is an initiative that expedites entry procedures into US ports of entry.

“This arrangement represents another step forward in our shared efforts to strengthen bilateral security and facilitate commerce and travel,” said UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba.

“Once the UAE and US finalise consultations, Emirati citizens who apply and are approved for the Global Entry program will be able to enter the US using the Global Entry system at 75 airports in the US and other countries,” he added.

The programme will expedite the arrival process for travelers into the US while enhancing security.

As a pre-screened Global Entry participant, travelers can immediately check in at a Global Entry kiosk at a US Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility or when they arrive at another US port of entry, avoiding long lines and additional paperwork. Global Entry participants must still have a valid US visa to enter the country.

As part of launching this cooperative process, the UAE and US government authorities will begin to develop and finalise criteria that will lead to the UAE’s full participation in the Global Entry program.



