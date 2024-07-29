ABU DHABI: The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the federal entity overseeing commercial gaming activities in the United Arab Emirates, announced today the award of a license to operate the UAE’s first authorised lottery operation. The announcement marks a new milestone in the GCGRA’s endeavour to establish a well-regulated commercial gaming sector in the UAE, built on the principles of transparency, accountability, consumer protection and responsible gaming practices.

The lottery license was awarded to The Game LLC, a commercial gaming operator specialising in game development, lottery operations, and gaming-related content. Operating under the banner of the ‘UAE Lottery’, the GCGRA’s first licensee will offer a diverse range of lottery games and other games designed to cater to players’ variety of interests and financial preferences.

Jim Murren, the Chairman of the GCGRA, said “The launch of the UAE Lottery is a pivotal event that not only marks the establishment of a disciplined world-class regulatory framework for lottery activities but also underscores our commitment to nurturing a secure and enriched commercial gaming environment in the UAE.”

Kevin Mullally, CEO of the GCGRA, reaffirmed “The GCGRA is steadfast in its commitment to global best practices in consumer protection and regulatory oversight. Our regulatory framework is designed to ensure the integrity, fairness, and transparency of commercial gaming activities in the UAE, which include lottery games. It also provides consumers with a comprehensive set of tools to monitor and manage their gaming activity. Additionally, we are leveraging new technologies to foster the creation of safe, entertaining games and drive consumer-focused innovation.”

The GCGRA has developed a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed towards protecting consumers and the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.

Engaging in, conducting, or facilitating commercial gaming activities within the UAE without approval from the GCGRA is illegal and exposes offenders to severe penalties. Playing as a consumer via unlicensed operators is also illegal, according to the GCGRA framework.