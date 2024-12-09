UAE - Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today (December 8) announced a government reshuffle, including the establishment of a new 'Ministry of Family' and elevating the role of the "Ministry of Community Development" to become the "Ministry of Community Empowerment."

This new ministry will be led by Sana bint Mohammad Suhail, who had been serving as the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority since April 2021.

She previously held positions including that of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy and Communication at the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet (2013-2016), Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Public Works (2011-2013),

Sana's extensive experience in early childhood development, family welfare, and supporting people of determination, along with her years of dedicated service in government, makes her uniquely qualified for this critical role, said the ministry in a statement.

In this new role, her ministry will be responsible for developing and implementing initiatives to prepare, encourage, and support prospective couples, as well as managing marriage support services and grants.

It will develop programmes to promote family cohesion, provide parental training, and enhance work-life balance.

Additionally, the ministry will introduce measures to protect families and individuals from violence under applicable legislation.

The ministry will also focus on child welfare, proposing policies and strategies to ensure the social, psychological, educational, and health rights of children, in collaboration with relevant authorities. It will design initiatives to support children’s development, particularly during early childhood, and evaluate their effectiveness, it stated.

On the government reshuffle, Sheikh Mohammed said: "We have elevated the role of the 'Ministry of Community Development' to the 'Ministry of Community Empowerment,' under the leadership of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui. The ministry will adopt a pioneering and integrated community empowerment model designed to amplify community participation and unlock the potential of every individual."

The ministry will oversee the social support system and empowerment programmes, providing a safety net for low-income families and tailored pathways to improve their quality of life and foster their financial independence.

Furthermore, it will play a pivotal role in regulating the third sector and activating the role of not-for-profit organisations to create a lasting social impact and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).