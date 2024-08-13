SHARJAH - The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) inaugurated the Cyber Defence Centre on Monday to enhance its integrated information security system and protect its digital infrastructure and vital assets.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department, witnessed the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by Saqar Al Ali, Director of the Information Security Office at the SFD, several directors, and employees.

In his speech, Al Qasimi stated that the Cyber Defence Centre, which started its experimental operations in 2023, officially launched its promising goals to support the departments and offices affiliated, confront the increasing cyber threats, achieve the highest levels of digital security in the SFD, and build a cyber system characterised by strength, robustness, and effectiveness.

Through its services, the centre will support the plans of government institutions in Sharjah to govern critical data, protect sensitive information and electronic systems, and maintain the personal rights and privacy of the customer base benefiting from these services.

He noted, "These growing risks necessitate us to make more continuous efforts and make sustainable investments to develop our capabilities in the field of cyber and electronic security."

He added that the centre has advanced capabilities, sophisticated technologies, and a specialised and qualified team ready to proactively deal with potential cyber threats, monitor and analyse them instantly, and provide the necessary support to counteract and respond to them effectively.

Al Qasimi pointed out that the centre will provide training to qualify national cadres specialised in this field. It will focus on educational and awareness aspects for individuals and institutions by continuously guiding them on the importance of cybersecurity and explaining the mechanisms followed to protect data from all dangers.

In turn, Saqar Al Ali, Director of Information Security at the SFD, pointed to the unprecedented increase in cyberattacks that institutions and companies worldwide are experiencing. He noted this as one of the repercussions of rapid digital transformation projects and the increasing reliance on digital systems and services both in the country and globally.

"This necessitates updating cybersecurity strategies to keep pace with new threats and potential risks," he stated.