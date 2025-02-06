Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on establishments subject to withholding tax in the Kingdom to submit withholding tax forms for January; the deadline is February 10.



The authority urged establishments to promptly submit the forms through its website, zatca.gov.sa, to avoid a late payment penalty of 1% of the unpaid tax for every 30 days of delay from the due date.



Business taxpayers seeking more information about withholding tax may contact the unified call center, which is open 24/7, at 19993 or reach out via X account (@Zatca_Care), email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or instant messaging on the ZATCA website.



Withholding tax is imposed on all payments made from a source in the Kingdom to non-resident entities that do not have a permanent establishment in Saudi Arabia, in accordance with the rates specified in Article 68 of the Income Tax Law and Article 63 of its executive regulations.