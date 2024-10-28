Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced in a press release that it seeks public consultation on the draft of Debt Collection Regulations and Procedures for Individual Customers.

In this context, SAMA invites stakeholders and the public to submit their suggestions and observations on the draft by visiting the Public Consultation Platform “Istitlaa” at the following link: https://istitlaa.ncc.gov.sa/en/Pages/default.aspx.



The draft aims to improve and organize the mechanism for collecting customer debt and facilitate communication with customers, thereby protecting the rights of all involved parties.



Suggestions and feedback on the draft regulations will be accepted for 15 days to assess their relevance in finalizing the regulations.