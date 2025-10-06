RIYADH - Riyadh has officially abolished all 16 municipal offices and restructured its city management under a sweeping reform program launched by Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh.



The initiative revealed on Saturday, known as the Riyadh Municipal Transformation Program, is designed to enhance efficiency, improve service quality, and meet the demands of the capital’s rapid growth and global ambitions.



Under the new structure, the city has been divided into five geographic sectors, each overseen by a fully developed management team led by a chief executive.



These new entities will handle 100 percent of city operations, while the Riyadh Municipality will focus on strategic planning, setting standards, and overall coordination.



As part of the reforms, modern customer service hubs branded “Madiniti” have been opened across Riyadh.



These centers provide all municipal services to residents, regardless of location, alongside expanded digital platforms.



Previously, residents could only access services through the local municipality in their district.



The transformation reflects a shift toward decentralization, with a new three-tier system: Strategic and supervisory functions carried out by the municipality’s main agencies, operational responsibilities managed by the five geographic sectors, and customer-facing and community engagement services delivered through Madiniti offices.



Authorities said the program incorporates new organizational, technical, and human-resource enablers, alongside workplace improvements, to ensure sustainable outcomes.



The system will be closely monitored through performance indicators and detailed oversight mechanisms.



The municipality emphasized that the reform marks a turning point in Riyadh’s urban governance, improving quality of life, tailoring services to each neighborhood, and enabling faster, more responsive municipal action.



It also seeks to strengthen community participation and provide a modern, resident-focused customer experience that aligns with Riyadh’s role as a global capital and a hub for major events and future projects.

