Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar implemented the Integrated GCC Customs Tariff on January 1, 2025, a change that will apply to all GCC countries.

The new tariff system comprises 12-digit tariff codes instead of 8-digit tariff codes, so products can be precisely classified for several purposes, such as determining the applicable customs duty rate, non-tariff barriers, and statistical purposes.

“Following Amir Decree No 98 of 2024, the Integrated GCC Customs Tariff was implemented on January 1, 2025,” said Tariff and Origin Specialist at the General Authority of Customs (GAC), Jassim Mohammed Ghaith Al Kuwari.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, he said customs tariffs are simply duties imposed on goods using Customs Harmonized System (HS) Code.

“The Harmonized System code is numbers that represent goods. Each one has a specific number that distinguishes it from others. We can say it is almost like a personal identification card. Each product has a specific code that identifies it,” said Al Kuwari.

He said that the integrated customs tariff was tested in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and was successful. “It was presented to the GCC countries, and the inclusion of the integrated tariff was approved. The integrated customs tariff consists of 12 digits. Previously, we relied on the unified Gulf tariff, which was 8 digits. Currently, it has become 12 digits.

He said that the new system was accomplished after great effort and under the supervision of the Chairman of the General Authority of Customs, H E Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal.

“The 12-digit tariff codes were completed within 7 months, an unprecedented achievement.

“The integrated customs tariff provides more details of the goods which helps the statistics appear in an accurate and more precise form,” said Al Kuwari.

He added: “We hope the new system will help to facilitate the movement of imports and exports for all stockholders.”

The HS Code streamlines and organises the customs clearance process and facilitates the international circulation of goods. It simplifies customs clearance through registration authorities and ensures compatibility with the Harmonized System of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Additionally, it helps statistical agencies produce accurate annual reports on exports and imports, supports research offices in analysing market demand and trends, and aids in classifying sub-products.

Furthermore, it enables customs agencies to identify products and their applicable customs duty categories.

The HS Code facilitates trade negotiations between countries.

It serves as a global language that ensures accurate identification of goods to be negotiated for bilateral, regional, or international agreements.

The HS is managed by the World Customs Organization and is updated every five years, emphasising that it serves as the foundation for goods classification systems used in most countries worldwide.

