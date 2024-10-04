Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced a two-month grace period for beneficiaries of imported cars for people with disabilities to allow individuals to settle their status before facing potential prosecution on charges of human trafficking and tax evasion, Asharq Business reported.

To facilitate this process, Madbouly has directed an increase in the number of committees tasked with receiving requests from those wishing to regularize their status and pay state dues related to the importation of these vehicles.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk revealed that since June, the status of 13,000 cases has been resolved, with beneficiaries paying over EGP 1.5 billion in state fees so far.

Approximately 146,300 cases of cars for people with disabilities have been examined over the past three years, according to Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsi.

Of these, about 36,600 cases were identified as beneficiaries of ration card support, while 15,000 cases involved children exempted from public school fees.

