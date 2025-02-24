Egypt - Mai Abdel Hamid, CEO of the Social Housing and Mortgage Finance Fund (SHMFF), has announced the launch of an automated system for handling reconciliation requests related to violations of the Social Housing Law. This system will process cases documented by judicial officers across the country against individuals found in breach of Social Housing Law No. 93 of 2018.

The introduction of this system is part of SHMFF’s broader efforts to digitize its services, aligning with the state’s digital transformation strategy. This initiative aims to streamline service delivery, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance governance and transparency by eliminating direct interactions between service providers and applicants. It ensures efficient, high-quality service for citizens while reinforcing the legal framework governing Egypt’s social housing program.

Under the new system, individuals against whom judicial reports have been filed will receive SMS notifications containing a link to the reconciliation platform. Upon accessing the link, violators must enter their national ID number and password if they already have an account on the fund’s website. If not, they must first create an account. Once logged in, they will be directed to the “Reconciliation Request” section, where they can download the reconciliation request form. The next step requires them to visit an automated post office with their national ID card to pay the designated reconciliation fees.

After completing this step, violators must fill out the reconciliation form and upload it along with the payment receipt to the system. They will then wait for an SMS confirmation indicating whether their reconciliation request has been accepted. Once approved, they must return to the post office to pay the fine. In cases where reports have already been transferred to the judicial authorities, the system will issue a formal statement for reconciled individuals.

Abdel Hamid stressed the importance of ensuring that subsidized housing units are used by their rightful beneficiaries. She emphasized that residents must occupy their housing units continuously and regularly for a minimum of seven years. Any actions such as renting, selling, or altering the designated use of the unit constitute a violation, exposing the beneficiary to strict legal penalties. To reinforce compliance, the judicial control system will intensify field inspections in the coming period to crack down on violations and guarantee that subsidized housing reaches the people who need it most.

The implementation of the new system has already produced significant results. Since its launch, a total of 10,087 reports have been processed. Out of these, 3,940 cases have been successfully reconciled, while 4,253 convictions have been issued against violators. Additionally, 1,756 cases remain under prosecution, and 372 reports have proceeded to court trials. Furthermore, judicial authorities have issued 2,231 court rulings mandating the retrieval of unlawfully occupied housing units. Of these, 1,389 rulings have been executed, with efforts ongoing to reclaim the remaining units in accordance with final court decisions.

To strengthen deterrence and ensure compliance with social housing regulations, the penalties for violations have been substantially increased. If a subsidized housing unit is found to have been sold illegally, it will be permanently withdrawn from the violator. For cases involving rental violations, the reconciliation fee has been raised to EGP 50,000 if settled before court proceedings commence. If reconciliation is sought after legal proceedings have begun, the fee increases to EGP 75,000. It is important to note that reconciliation for rental violations will only be permitted once, and violators will be required to remove the infraction and pay the necessary fine to complete the process.

Abdel Hamid urged citizens to stay informed about these new procedures and compliance requirements through SHMFF’s official digital platforms and social media channels. She also encouraged individuals to reach out to customer service centers located in city authorities and housing directorates for further assistance. Additionally, citizens can submit inquiries and concerns via the fund’s designated complaint and suggestion platform.

