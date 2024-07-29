ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanor Court has fined a private company AED10 million for non-compliance with the Emiratisation regulations and decisions in private sector companies, and circumventing the achievement of Emiratisation targets by appointing 113 citizens fictitiously.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation detected serious violations in the company's Emiratisation procedures and referred the case to the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution.

The investigation revealed that the company violated fictitious Emiratisations and was non-compliant with the policies of employing national cadres in the private sector according to the "Nafis" programme, which aims to enhance citizen participation in the private sector.

It also revealed that the company had issued work permits for employees and registered them under the company without real employment to circumvent the law and ministerial decisions regarding Emiratisation targets.

Following the investigation, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution referred the company to the competent court, which convicted it and imposed the fine.