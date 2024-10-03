Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced that it facilitated the creation of 65,310 jobs across Oman’s public and private sectors in 2023, successfully filling positions in various key areas.

In a statement, the ministry reported that 17,735 positions were made available to first-time jobseekers in the private sector, while 29,668 opportunities were offered to individuals who had prior experience in the private sector. Additionally, 17,910 new appointments were made in the public sector.

The ministry plans to fill vacancies in several industries in the private sector this year, including 100 positions in healthcare, 100 in higher education, 160 in schools and 90 in tourism.

In September 2024, MoL launched the Tawteen Platform and the Employment Applications System. These digital tools represent the ministry’s push towards digital transformation, creating a streamlined and dynamic work environment for the employment sector. The platform and system will aid the work of the Employment Governance Committee, addressing the needs of the labour market and expanding job opportunities.

Introduction of these tools marks a significant step forward in supporting national efforts to enhance employment opportunities.