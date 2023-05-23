Vertika for Industry and Trade (VERT) posted a 42.89% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 22nd.

Net profit after tax amounted to EGP 176,865 in Q1 2023, compared to EGP 123,871 in Q1 2022.

Revenues reached EGP 2.693 million during the January-March period of this year, down from EGP 3.295 million during the first three months of 2022.

Founded in 2005 and listed on EGX in 2013, Vertika offers information technology and business consulting services, while developing and distributing software and applications.

