Tunisia - The trade balance of the textile-clothing sector recorded, in 2023, an improvement of 12.5 points, compared to 2022, going from 116.5% to 129.1%, according to the economic letter from the Textile Technical Center (CETTEX) published Friday.

Exports of the TH sector increased by 5.61%, compared to the 2022 financial year, to reach 9,659.31 million dinars.

In Euros, these exports increased by 3.05%, to €2,890.80 million. Yet in terms of volume, the sector's exports fell by 3.61%, to 171774.63 tonnes.

During the same period, imports of the Textile-Clothing sector recorded a decline of 4.63% in dinars, falling to 7484.71 MD and 5.54% in volume to 374212.99 tonnes.

For the clothing sector, exports went up by 6.08% to stand at 8178.68 MD.

In terms of value, textile exports rose with France (+4.85%), Italy (+10.07%), the Netherlands (+1.84%) and Slovakia (+99.04%).

In 2023, the analysis of Textile-Clothing imports showed a drop of 27% in dinars in fiber imports. Italy, the leading supplier of this product, recorded a decrease of 10.16% in dinar, while China recorded an increase of 40.07% in dinars.

Yarn imports fell by 18.21% in value and 14.57% in tonnes. Italy, the leading supplier, reported a drop of 3.06% in dinars and 17.94% in weight. Turkey, which is the second supplier, reduced its exports to Tunisia by 25.83% in dinars and 27.649% in tonnes.

Concerning TH imports carried out outside the suspensive regime (HRS) and intended for the local market, CETTEX indicated that fiber imports fell by 28.71% in dinars and 20.25% in tonnes. Turkey returned to the position of the first supplier with strong growth of 152% in value and 158% in weight, followed by Bangladesh, second supplier (-62.86% in value and 46.67% in weight).

Clothing imports went down by 8.87% in dinars. Nearly 25% of these imports come from Turkey, yet the latter recorded a significant drop of 16.63% in dinar . Clothing purchases from Bangladesh and Morocco recorded a growth of 66.37% and 49.59% respectively.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).