TUNIS- Tunisia's foreign currency reserves rose to 23.5 billion dinars ($8.05 billion) in January and Feburary, compared to 21.9 bln dinars in the same period last year, driven by the growth of Tunisian workers' remittances, the central bank said on Thursday.

Workers' remittances rose by 27% in two first months to 1.175 billion dinars). ($1 = 2.9183 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)