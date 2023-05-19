Tunisia - Exports of Tunisian dates have decreased by 2.3% in volume to 100,100 tonnes and by 4.4% in value to TND 599,400 million, from the beginning of the season until the end of April 2023, compared to the same period of the 2021-2022 campaign.

According to the National Agricultural Observatory (ONAGRI), the Deglet Ennour variety accounts for 88.1% of the quantities exported, or 88200 tonnes with a value of 569.4 million dinars.

Morocco is the main importer of Tunisian dates, accounting for 21.1% of the quantities exported during the first seven months of the 2022-2023 campaign, followed by Italy (7.3%) and France (6.9%).

