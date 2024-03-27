Tunisia will repay foreign financial debts in the form of a loan worth 1.5 billion dinars in April 2024, after having paid 3 billion dinars last February, Finance Minister Sihem Boughediri Nemsia has announced.

"Tunisia's financial obligations in 2024 amount to about 25 billion dinars, and we paid 3,000 million dinars in one day," Nemsia said during a plenary session of the parliament, which discussed a draft law to open an office of the Qatar Fund for Development in Tunisia.

In a related context, Nemsia recalled that the financing needs for 2024 amount to about TND 28 billion, given the lack of options other than boosting growth, which remains dependent on boosting investments. The government has recently approved several development projects, she pointed out.

The minister stressed that in 2024 it is necessary to attract investment and increase growth rates more than usual by boosting investment and finding financing.

Nemsia acknowledged that there are difficulties in terms of financing and that the government has tried to provide financing from the domestic market, whether in the form of tax resources, but to meet commitments to repay loans, it is necessary to stimulate investments that add value and increase tax revenues.

