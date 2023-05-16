Tunisia - The unemployment rate in Tunisia increased in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 to 16.1%, against 15.2% in Q4 of 2022, according to data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The number of unemployed registered during the same period reached 655.8 thousand, compared to 624.6 thousand in Q4 2022, up 31.2 thousand.

The unemployment rate of men dropped to 13.9% against 12.9% in Q4 of 2022, and that of women to 21.2% in Q1 of 2023 against 20.1% in Q4 of 2022.

The unemployment rate of young people aged between 15 and 24 went up in Q1 of 2023, reaching 40.2% compared to 38.8% in Q4 of 2022.

The male unemployment rate rose over the same period to 42.3%, compared with 38.6% in Q4 2022. Female unemployment fell to 35.3% in Q1 2023 from 39.1% in Q4 2022.

Unemployment among tertiary degree holders decreased by about 0.9 percentage points to 23.1% in Q1 2023 against 24% in Q4 2022. It is 15.2% for men and 29.4% for women.

The results of the survey on employment for Q1 2023 showed that the active population in Tunisia reached 4078.1 thousand, against 4124.2 thousand during Q4 2022, down 46.1 thousand.

The working population is divided into 2856 thousand men and 1222.2 thousand women, i.e. 70% and 30% of the overall working population, respectively.

Thus, the activity rate in Q1 2023 fell by an estimated 0.5 percentage points to 46%, after being around 46.5% in Q4 of 2022.

