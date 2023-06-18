AMMAN — Tourism revenue amounted to $2.826 billion during the first five months of 2023, a 68.4 per cent increase compared with the same period of last year, according to data revealed by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Thursday.

The data showed that Jordanians' expenditure on outbound tourism rose 48.1 per cent during the January-May period of 2023 compared with the corresponding period of 2022, reaching $696.3 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The figures indicated a growth of 27.8 per cent in tourism income during May 2023, standing at $611 million compared with the same month last year.

The CBJ data attributed the revenue spike to an increase in the number of overnight tourists arriving in the Kingdom during the first five months of 2023, which saw 2.044 million guests. This figure marks a 62.4 per cent increase from the previous year's vacationers.

The number of one-day tourists reached 439,000, up by 108 per cent.

According to the data, Jordanians' expenditure on outbound tourism went up 6.1 per cent during May of 2023 compared with the corresponding month of 2022, reaching $132 million.

