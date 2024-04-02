Scaled-up and diversified military cooperation between Tunisia and Italy took centre stage as Minister of Defence Imed Memmich met Monday with Ambassador Alessandro Prunas.

Preparations for the 25th session of the Military Commission were also debated, said the ministry in a press release.

The minister commended the long-standing relations binding Tunisia and Italy, given the geographic proximity and common security challenges.

He also urged a boost to military cooperation, mainly in relation to training and expertise sharing, the development of joint action and tight coordination to secure borders against such threats as terrorism, organised crime and illegal migration as part of trust and mutual respect.

The Italian diplomat praised military cooperation between the two countries and as part of tripartite cooperation.

Italy, he added, wants to keep working in concert with Tunisia in a bid to safeguard the stability and security of the Mediterranean.

