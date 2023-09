Tunisia - The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced on Thursday the opening of the accreditation application period for observers, both local and foreign journalists, as well as invited guests, to observe and report on the upcoming 2023 local elections.

The application window will be open from September 28 until December 17, 2023, one week before election day on December 24.

