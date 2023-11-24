Tunisia - The electoral data of nearly 24,000 voters was updated by the Independent Regional Electoral Institute (IRIE) in Siliana from 26 September to 23 November.

The updating process will continue until December 8 and will be carried out by 93 IRIE employees, the president of the IRIE in Siliana, Ahad Belhaj Amor, told TAP.

Preparations for the election campaign (from December 2 to 22) are underway, with the participation of 98 employees.

An information day on the electoral process and the role of local councils will be held on November 25 at the South Siliana Cultural Centre, with the participation of candidates and civil society representatives.

The final lists of candidates in the region will be announced on November 28.

The pre-approved lists include 335 candidates, 40 of whom are with disabilities.

These candidates represent the delegations of Errouhia (37), Makther (35), North Siliana (30), South Siliana (28), Bargou (20), Gaafour (19), El Krib (35), Bourouis (19) and El Aroussa (17).

There are 187,000 voters in Siliana, registered in 191 polling stations.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).