The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, on behalf of President Kais Saied, on Saturday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, approved draft laws and decrees of an economic, cultural, social, sports and political nature, including a draft law related to the approval of the 2023-2025 Development Plan.

During the presentation of the draft law, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Feriel Ouerghi Sebai, pointed out that the 2023-2025 Development Plan aims to improve the development performance in order to increase the level of economic, social and environmental gains and to allow all groups and regions to benefit from the fruits of development, as well as to ensure the right of future generations.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry, the plan provides for development policies, programmes and projects that have been formulated in a participatory manner to ensure progress in restoring economic and financial stability and boosting the momentum of development in accordance with the desired objectives.

The Three-Year Plan consists of a single, jointly drafted document covering the full range of horizontal, sectoral and regional policies.

The strategic objectives of the plan are to increase the rate of economic growth and maintain purchasing power by controlling inflation, and to improve the management of water and energy resources.

The Cabinet meeting also approved a draft decree on the implementation of the 13th General Census of Population and Housing, which defines the regulatory framework for the 2024 general census. It will be conducted in accordance with the decennial periodicity of population censuses.

According to the presentation made by the Minister of Economy and Planning, this project is of great importance as it is the population statistical process and the main source for the production of accurate and detailed statistics on the population, housing and the specifics of the living conditions of families.

The meeting approved a draft decree defining the system of renting certain works related to cultural and artistic activities and events at the Ministry of Culture and its affiliated institutions.

Minister of Culture Hayet Ketat Guermazi said that the draft decree aims to update the activities and advisory committees in charge of studying files of a technical nature to cover the new activities and committees, in addition to updating the rental amounts for private services due to the ministry, which have not been updated since 1989.

It also provides for the rental of activities related to various cultural and artistic fields, which have a specificity that distinguishes them from other activities.

The meeting approved a draft decree related to the revision and completion of Government Decree No. 745 of 2017 dated June 9, 2017 on the establishment of some public institutions for cultural work and the definition of their scope, such as in the governorates of Jendouba, El Kef, Siliana, Manouba, Beja, Kasserine, Zaghouan, Sidi Bouzid, Tozeur, Kebili, Tataouine and Medenine.

It also approved a draft decree on the creation of a management by objectives unit to implement the integrated agricultural development project in the south of Kasserine governorate and to define its organisation and working methods.

Presenting the draft, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Fisheries, Abdelmonem Belati, stressed its importance in reducing regional inequalities and improving the living conditions and stability of the population by improving agricultural production, preserving natural resources and farmers' incomes and diversifying their sources.

The draft decree includes water supply, improvement of infrastructure, valorisation of local agricultural products, development of alfa plantations and forests and combating desertification. It covers the southern delegations of Kasserine: Feriana, Majel Bel Abbes, Hassi Frid and Sbeitla.

The meeting also approved a draft decree on the revision of Presidential Decree No. 677 of August 3, 2022 to adjust the lists of parts, components, accessories and materials used in the repair or maintenance or involved in the installation of agricultural machinery and fishing vessels and boats benefiting from VAT exemption when exported and manufactured locally, and the conditions and procedures for benefiting from this exemption.

A draft decree regulating the conditions and procedures for the issuance of binding information in the article of tariff classification and in the article of origin was also approved. A second draft decree on the creation of a management by objectives unit at the Ministry of Communication Technologies was also approved. It provides for the implementation of a project to develop the management of the state budget and to define its organisation and working methods.

A draft decree on the creation of a management by objectives unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad has been approved by the Cabinet. It provides for the implementation and follow-up of the project to develop the management of the state budget and to define its organisation and working methods.

The meeting also approved two draft decrees relating to the creation of two units for management by objectives at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training, in order to implement a project to develop the management of the State budget and define its organisation and methods of operation.

