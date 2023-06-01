Tunisia – Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), Brahim Bouderbala, on Wednesday, had a meeting at the parliament with Italian Ambassador in Tunis Fabrizio Saggio.

The two parties stressed the common desire to continue the “intensive” co-operation in irregular migration, in order to develop a common approach likely to increase security and stability in the Mediterranean basin.

The meeting also reviewed the joint efforts made to identify effective solutions to irregular migration under an inclusive and innovative approach, with a particular emphasis on the humanitarian aspect, reads a press release of the parliament.

The Italian ambassador expressed his country's interest in the democratic process and political developments in Tunisia, stressing the importance of increasing visits between MPs from both countries.

Saggio also expressed Italy’s willingness to consolidate ties with Tunisia, its first partner and boost bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly in the trade and energy sectors.

The ambassador spoke of a set of projects supported by Italy, namely Enfidha Deepwater Port as well as ELMED (a power line project between Tunisia and Italy through undersea cable).

The Parliament Speaker commended Italy's "continued support" to Tunisia and its readiness to consolidate bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, education and health.

Bouderbala expressed Tunisia’s keen interest in reinforcing relations between the two countries’ parliaments.

