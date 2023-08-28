Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El-Moselhy inaugurated a new phase of the national project to build strategic warehouses for food products and laid the foundation stone for the second strategic warehouse in Luxor Governorate. The warehouse is part of the first phase of the project, which also includes a warehouse in Suez governorate that was launched more than two months ago.

El-Moselhy said that the warehouse in Luxor will be built on 10 feddan, with an investment of about EGP 1.5bn. The warehouse will serve Luxor and four neighboring governorates. He added that the warehouse will follow international technical specifications and high-level technological systems to ensure sustainable development and public governance. He said that the warehouse will increase the commodity stock of products throughout the year and will improve the internal trade system.

The Minister of Supply also said that the warehouse will use the latest technology to manage the storage operations, ensure the safety and quality of products, and secure a strategic stock of food products throughout the year.

Deputy Minister of Internal Trade and Supply and head of the Egyptian Internal Trade Development Authority, Ibrahim Ashmawy, said that the warehouse in Luxor is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months. It is the second warehouse out of seven that is planned to be built successively to meet the country’s needs for more than 30 basic and catering commodities.

Ashmawy said that contracts have been signed for four warehouses in Suez, Luxor, Fayoum, and Sharkeya as a first phase and that the second phase will follow after selecting the technical and financial offers of qualified companies.

