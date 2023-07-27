The Suez Canal has pumped over $143.864 billion into the state’s public treasury over 67 years since nationalization, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie stated on July 26th.

The number of ships that crossed the canal since nationalization has reached roughly 1.71 million vessels, with a total net tonnage of up to 31.599 billion tons, Rabie added.

It is noteworthy that the Suez Canal recorded the highest annual revenues in its history in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, amounting to $9.4 billion.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).