The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a contract with the Chinese suitcase manufacturer Henneway to implement a project to manufacture suitcases in West Qantara industrial zone with investments of up to $50 million, as per a statement.

The project will be executed on a 120,000-square-meter area and is targeting to provide 2,000 job opportunities.

Actual operation of the project is set to take place in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).