Saudi Arabian energy firm TAQA seeks to pump a large portion of the company’s planned investments into the Egyptian market during the next two years, Executive Vice President for Well Solutions at Taqa Amir Naseem told Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

On the sidelines of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024), the two sides discussed the company’s expansion plans in Egypt in the field of well drilling services.

The minister shed light on the development plans that Egypt is working on to provide great opportunities for companies seeking to invest in Egypt.

