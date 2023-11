The Saudi Arabian Alkraida Dates is scheduled to open its first factory in Egypt within the next two weeks, CEO Abdul Rahman Alkraida told Asharq Business.

The factory is built on an area of 10,000 square meters.

Alkraida added that the Egyptian branch will start exporting its production by the end of next year.

