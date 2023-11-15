Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque’s (SAIB) net profit after tax declined 28.07% year-on-year (YoY) during the first nine months of 2023, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company’s net profit after tax increased to $19.047 million in January-September from $26.479 million in the same period a year earlier.

Net income interest declined to $102.885 million in the nine months to September 30th from $105.753 million in the comparative period of 2022.

Established in 1976, SAIB Bank is engaged in the provision of retail, corporate, and investment banking products and services through a network of 21 branches located across Egypt and abroad. It also offers Islamic banking products and solutions through its branches.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).