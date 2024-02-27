Egypt-based Rowad Modern Engineering has signed contracts to execute three projects in Saudi Arabia, the firm’s CEO Mohamed Mahlab told Asharq Business.

The projects include building the Red Sea Museum as well as a power plant in Rabigh, Mahlab said.

Mahlab also pointed out that the value of the contracts signed by his company in 2024 totaled up to $200 million so far.

Additionally, he noted that the firm’s operations in the road and bridge construction sector in Libya are valued at around €1 billion.

In terms of the company’s operations in Egypt, Mahlab said that Rowad retained business amounting to EGP 20 billion, including EGP 10 billion for the high-speed railway project, to 2024 and 2025>

