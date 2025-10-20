Arab Finance: Poultry prices in Egypt recorded another increase on Sunday, October 19th, extending the upward trend that began several days ago.

The continued rise has left cosumers on edge amid daily price fluctuations across local markets.

According to the latest update from the Poultry Exchange, the price of white chicken reached EGP 66 per kilogram at the farm gate, an increase of EGP 2 from Saturday’s levels.

This brings the retail price to around EGP 79 per kilogram. Prices vary slightly by area, depending on transportation and distribution costs.

Sasso chicken prices held steady at elevated levels, with farm prices at EGP 94 per kilogram and retail prices around EGP 103.

Baladi (local) chicken continued to see higher prices, reaching EGP 108 per kilogram at farms and about EGP 118 for consumers.

Producers attribute the sustained rise to increasing feed and breeding costs, which have directly impacted retail prices nationwide.

Chicken breast (panne) sold for between EGP 200 and EGP 210 per kilogram, while the price of day-old white chicks rose to around EGP 25 in producing companies.

Egg prices were relatively stable on Sunday, with white eggs priced at EGP 138 per carton at the farm, red eggs at EGP 145, and baladi eggs at EGP 160.

Industry experts note that poultry prices are influenced by several key factors, including global feed costs, supply and demand dynamics, energy and transport fluctuations, and rising on-farm production expenses.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).