Arab Finance: Philip Morris Egypt has updated the prices of its cigarettes and heated tobacco products, following the most recent price increase that officially took effect in the Egyptian market, as per a statement.

The company confirmed that the price adjustments cover its flagship brands, including Merit, Marlboro, and L&M, as well as heated tobacco products such as HEETS and TEREA.

The company explained that the move is part of its regular price review to keep pace with local market developments and recent tax changes.

The new official retail prices for Philip Morris products in Egypt are as follows:

Merit: EGP 105 per pack

Marlboro: EGP 97 per pack

Marlboro Crafted: EGP 79 per pack

L&M: EGP 76 per pack

TEREA (heated tobacco): EGP 76 per pack

TEREA Capsules: EGP 80 per pack

HEETS: EGP 69 per pack

Also, Philip Morris Egypt urged all retailers and distributors to comply with the official prices printed on packs.

The company also highlighted the use of a QR code printed on packs, introduced in 2022, to help consumers verify prices.