Arab Finance: PALM, Egypt’s first incentivized goal-based investment platform, has officially launched following the completion of its pre-seed funding round led by 4DX Ventures, with participation from Plus VC and a group of global angel investors, as per an emailed press release.

The company also announced that it has obtained a portfolio management license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), enabling it to directly manage investments for retail users.

The launch marks a key milestone in PALM’s strategy to offer individuals a smart, flexible, and personalized way to save, grow, and access their money.

Through its mobile application—now available on the App Store and Google Play—users can create saving goals, invest in tailored portfolios, and track their progress in real time.

PALM’s products offer daily competitive yields with no deposit, withdrawal, or transaction fees. The platform provides merchant-linked saving plans for travel, healthcare, electronics, and home appliances, as well as tailored plans for education, marriage, housing, and cars.

Users can also invest in professionally managed portfolios in either EGP or USD.

The app is designed to be highly user-centric, allowing individuals to manage multiple goals at once with varying return levels. Users can select locked or unlocked saving plans, opt for Sharia-compliant products, choose between flexible or installment-like contributions, and spend their investments directly at merchants within PALM’s network.

Account creation takes only minutes, after which users can set financial goals and fund them through InstaPay or bank transfers.

The platform provides daily updates on savings, investment performance, and merchant rewards, along with behavioral support to help users stay on track. Funds can be withdrawn at any time or used directly at partner merchants.

PALM invests customer funds across a diversified mix of regulated and secure financial products, including gold, treasury bills, bonds, and Egyptian company shares listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

All funds are custodied in Egyptian banks, ensuring safety and compliance with regulatory standards.

